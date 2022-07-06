site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Yan Gomes: Riding pine Wednesday
Gomes isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Milwaukee.
Gomes went 2-for-8 with a run and a strikeout over his last two games, but he'll get a breather Wednesday. P.J. Higgins is starting behind the plate and batting seventh.
