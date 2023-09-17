Gomes went 2-for-6 with a double and three runs scored in Saturday's extra-innings loss to the Diamondbacks.

The Cubs and Diamondbacks ended up playing 13 innings, with Gomes behind the plate for all of them. He also contributed offensively as his strong campaign continued. The veteran is now batting .272 with a .725 OPS. Both figures would be his highest since the shortened 2020 season. In terms of full seasons, you have to go back to 2018 to find a better OPS and 2014 to find a better average for Gomes, who should continue to see heavy work as Chicago looks to clinch a playoff spot.