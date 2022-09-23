site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Yan Gomes: Sitting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Gomes is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest versus the Pirates.
Gomes will get a day off after he went 3-for-16 with a homer and three RBI while starting the last four games. P.J. Higgins will draw the start at catcher and bat seventh against Pittsburgh.
