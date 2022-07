Gomes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Gomes had caught three of the Cubs' last four games, but he'll take a seat in the series finale while Willson Contreras checks in behind the plate after having previously seen more opportunities at designated hitter coming out of the All-Star break. Contreras is a prime candidate to get moved ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, so Gomes could soon have the No. 1 catcher's role all to himself.