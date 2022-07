Gomes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

P.J. Higgins will step in behind the dish for the series finale after Gomes caught each of the Cubs' last three games while going 0-for-9. Though top backstop Willson Contreras appears to have moved past a hamstring injury, he still may see ample starts as a designated hitter during the final week before the All-Star break, which should continue to open up reps at catcher for Gomes.