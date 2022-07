Gomes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Gomes will retreat to the bench for the series finale after he started in each of Chicago's last three games at catcher or designated hitter while going 1-for-9 with a double, an RBI and a run. P.J. Higgins will check in for Gomes behind the dish while Willson Contreras serves as the Cubs' DH.