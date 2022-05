Gomes is starting at designated hitter and batting third in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.

The Cubs are loading up on right-handed bats against southpaw Clayton Kershaw, and it helps that Gomes has one career home run against Kershaw in four at-bats. The veteran catcher is slashing .206/.250/.353 with one home run and two RBI across 12 games so far this season.