Gomes is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Reds.

Willson Contreras gets a breather in the series finale, while Franmil Reyes will serve as the DH. The addition of Reyes has cut into Gomes' playing time, as the former is seeing most of his playing time at DH, and Gomes typically either catches or serves as the DH when he's in the lineup. At this point, the veteran simply looks like a backup to Contreras, which limits his fantasy appeal.