Gomes will start at catcher and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Reds.

With Willson Contreras (ankle) landing on the injured list Tuesday, Gomes looks poised to serve as Chicago's No. 1 backstop for at least the next week. Gomes will pick up his fifth start in six games Wednesday after going 4-for-16 with a double, a stolen base and a run over the previous four contests.