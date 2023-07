Gomes went 3-for-4 with two triples, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's loss to the Cardinals.

Not known for his speed, Gomes still managed his first two triples since the 2021 season. In fact, he entered Thursday's contest with just two triples total over the last seven years and only eight for his career. The veteran catcher has had a solid season with a .270 average and .744 OPS, but don't expect too many more triples the rest of the way.