Gomes went 2-for-4 with one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Gomes took Clayton Kershaw deep for a home run in the bottom of the fifth which was his fourth long ball in just 12 games this season. The veteran catcher has been producing a .191 ISO so far this season, a mark that would be Gomes' best since 2014, and is slashing .234/.245/.426.