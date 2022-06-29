site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Yan Gomes: Takes seat Wednesday
Gomes isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Colorado.
Gomes started in the last six games but hit just .185 with a run and a strikeout. Willson Contreras is starting behind the plate while Rafael Ortega takes over in left field.
