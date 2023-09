Gomes went 3-for-4 with three RBI in a 5-4 win against the Rockies on Monday.

All three of Gomes' hits were singles, but he was plenty productive. The backstop singled home a run in the sixth inning, then recorded a two-run single in the ninth that turned a one-run Cubs deficit into a one-run lead. Gomes has three multi-hit efforts through 10 contests in September and is slashing .323/.344/.387 with six RBI so far this month.