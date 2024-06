The Cubs transferred Almonte (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Almonte suffered a setback in his recovery from a right shoulder strain this past week. He remains without an updated return timeline, but his move to the 60-day IL suggests the 30-year-old righty isn't expected back relatively soon. The Cubs signed Vinny Nittoli to an MLB deal Thursday to fill the open spot on the 40-man roster.