Cubs' Yu Darvish: Disastrous night in Arlington

Darvish didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Rangers, allowing three runs on two hits and seven walks over 2.2 innings while striking out four.

The right-hander walked six of the nine batters he faced the first time through the Texas order, eventually throwing just 38 of his 75 pitches for strikes before getting the hook. Darvish battled a blister late in the spring, so his difficulties finding the plate Saturday may well be related. He's trying to rebound from an injury-plagued 2018, but his first start of the year -- in his old Arlington stomping grounds, no less -- could only have been worse if he'd broken down again. The 32-year-old is set to return to the mound April 4 in Atlanta, but it wouldn't be a shock if the Cubs elect to go in another direction and give Darvish more time to figure things out.