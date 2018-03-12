Danny Espinosa: Cut loose by New York
Espinosa was released by the Yankees on Monday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
After the Yankees brought Neil Walker onto the team, Espinosa's presence on the roster was largely a redundancy. The 30-year-old was only 4-for-25 (.160) in 12 games for the Yankees this spring, so he wasn't exactly forcing the issue anyway. Espinosa has plenty of big-league experience to his name, so it wouldn't be too surprising to see him land with a different team on a minor-league deal.
More News
-
Yankees' Danny Espinosa: Latches on with Yankees•
-
Rays' Danny Espinosa: Outrighted from 40-man•
-
Rays' Danny Espinosa: Acquired by Tampa Bay•
-
Mariners' Danny Espinosa: Cut loose by Seattle•
-
Mariners' Danny Espinosa: Drives in run in spot start•
-
Mariners' Danny Espinosa: Struggles in first Mariners start•
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...