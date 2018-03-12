Espinosa was released by the Yankees on Monday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

After the Yankees brought Neil Walker onto the team, Espinosa's presence on the roster was largely a redundancy. The 30-year-old was only 4-for-25 (.160) in 12 games for the Yankees this spring, so he wasn't exactly forcing the issue anyway. Espinosa has plenty of big-league experience to his name, so it wouldn't be too surprising to see him land with a different team on a minor-league deal.