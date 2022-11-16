Swanson rejected Atlanta's $19.65 million qualifying offer Tuesday and will remain a free agent, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Swanson is likely to receive more in average-annual value via a multi-year deal on the open market, so it's no surprise to see him reject the qualifying offer. However, the rejection will affect the 28-year-old market since whichever team signs him will have to forfeit a draft pick. Swanson had a .277/.329/.447 slash line with 25 home runs, 96 RBI and 18 stolen bases while playing in all 162 games last season, and he remains one of the better defensive shortstops in the game.