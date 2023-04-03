The Mets released Ruf on Sunday.
Ruf becomes a free agent after he went unclaimed off waivers upon being designated for assignment last week. After slugging a career-high 16 home runs with the Giants in 2021, Ruf took a significant step back at the plate last season while serving largely as a short-side platoon option for San Francisco and then New York, who acquired him at the trade deadline. Ruf failed to show much improvement during spring training while he also nursed a wrist injury and was ultimately booted off the 40-man roster prior to Opening Day. As a 35-year-old coming off a poor season who is limited to first base and the corner outfield, Ruf might have to settle for a minor-league deal in free agency as he looks to keep his career going.