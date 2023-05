Carroll (knee) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers.

It's the second straight absence for Carroll, who was diagnosed with a left knee contusion after crashing hard into the outfield wall Saturday versus the Rockies. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI during the Diamondbacks' team off day Monday. Lourdes Gurriel, Alek Thomas and Dominic Fletcher will start across the outfield for Arizona on Tuesday night in Texas.