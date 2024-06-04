Share Video

Carroll is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants.

One day after being moved down to the No. 8 spot in the Diamondbacks' batting order, Carroll is now out of the lineup altogether. Both games have come versus left-handers. Carroll is hitting a woeful .192/.280/.281 during his massively disappointing 2024 campaign. Jake McCarthy is in center field Tuesday.

