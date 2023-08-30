Carroll went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-1 loss to the Dodgers.
Carroll notched his seventh multi-hit effort in his last 10 games. He's gone 15-for-33 (.455) with six extra-base hits in that span. The rookie outfielder is at a .281/.362/.522 slash line with 23 homers, 40 stolen bases, 65 RBI, 96 runs scored, 25 doubles and eight triples over 128 contests. Carroll has now hit seventh versus the last two left-handed pitchers he's faced, though it's unclear if that's a temporary or permanent change to his lineup placement after he had regularly batted second versus southpaws.
