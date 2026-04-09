Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Active early in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carroll went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Mets.
Carroll doubled and scored in the first inning and then drove in two with a second-inning double. It didn't take long for Carroll to re-establish himself after missing most of spring training following surgery to remove the hamate bone in his right hand. His three-hit effort Wednesday was his second in three games, and Carroll is slashing .333/.408/.690 with three doubles, three triples, two home runs and 11 RBI through 12 games.
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