Carroll went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two stolen bases in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Astros.

Carroll's double was his 30th of the season, though it's hardly the most impressive of his milestones. He's hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games, going 20-for-55 (364) in that span with seven steals and seven RBI. For the season, the rookie outfielder has managed a .287/.363/.510 slash line, 54 thefts, 25 home runs, 76 RBI, 116 runs scored and 10 triples over 154 games. He's thrived in virtually every way possible on offense in his first full campaign.