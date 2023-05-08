Carroll served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-5 in Sunday's 9-8 loss to Washington.
Carroll made his second start since coming back from a knee injury and both have been as the DH. He's yet to play the field or start in two consecutive games since returning, so it appears manager Torey Lovullo easing him back to a full-time role in the outfield.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Enters as pinch hitter•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Back on bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Homers in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Gets two ABs as pinch hitter•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Held out again Wednesday•