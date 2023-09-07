Carroll (wrist) is starting in right field and batting leadoff Thursday versus the Cubs.

Carroll was removed from Wednesday's series finale against the Rockies after taking a pitch off his right wrist, but he only suffered a minor contusion and is ready to rock for Thursday's series opener at Wrigley Field. The 23-year-old NL Rookie of the Year frontrunner has slashed .280/.362/.522 with 24 home runs and 41 stolen bases in 135 games this season with the Diamondbacks.