Carroll was back at camp Thursday one day after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured hamate bone in his right hand, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Carroll's return to camp wasn't just for show. He sported a cast over his right hand, but the left-handed outfielder was seen doing plyometric throwing drills. He can also run and execute leg work in the weight room. Carroll and the Diamondbacks are hopeful he can return around Opening Day.