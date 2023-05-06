Carroll will sit Saturday against the Nationals.
Carroll missed three games earlier this week with a knee contusion but returned to going 1-for-3 with a homer and a walk Friday, albeit as a designated hitter. His off day Saturday is presumably related to the same injury, but the Diamondbacks haven't announced a setback, so it's likely that they simply want to ease him back into action. Evan Longoria will serve as the designated hitter Saturday, while Dominic Fletcher takes Carroll's usual spot in right field.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Homers in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Gets two ABs as pinch hitter•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Held out again Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: MRI confirms original diagnosis•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Absent again Tuesday•