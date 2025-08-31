Carroll went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Dodgers.

Carroll opened the scoring with a solo shot off Tyler Glasnow in the seventh inning. This was Carroll's seventh homer of the month but just his second over the last 18 games. The star outfielder is up to 28 long balls, 68 RBI, 91 runs scored, 21 stolen bases and a .256/.331/.553 slash line through 120 contests this season.