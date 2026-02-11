Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Breaks hand, need surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carroll suffered a broken hamate bone in his right hand during a live batting practice session Tuesday and is slated to undergo surgery Wednesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The Diamondbacks likely won't provide a recovery timeline for Carroll until surgery is completed, but the procedure on his non-dominant hand will cost him significant time this spring and prevent him from competing for the United States in the World Baseball Classic. The 25-year-old outfielder's availability for the Diamondbacks' March 26 season opener versus the Dodgers is also firmly in question.
