Carroll went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 8-4 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

Carroll opened the scoring by leading off the bottom of the first inning with his homer. The outfielder has gone 6-for-20 (.300) with three homers and six RBI over seven games in June, but he was on the bench for consecutive contests over the weekend in Cincinnati, likely in effort to get his bat going. He has just one multi-hit effort over his last 20 games, batting a meager .181 (13-for-72) despite his nine extra-base hits in that span. For the season, the outfielder is at a .258/.339/.569 slash line with 19 homers, 41 RBI, 50 runs scored and 10 stolen bases across 65 contests.