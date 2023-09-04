Carroll went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Orioles.

Carroll tallied his ninth multi-hit effort over his last 14 games. The outfielder has added three homers and four stolen bases over that span as he continues to make a strong impact in all five standard fantasy categories. For the year, the rookie outfielder has a .282/.362/.523 slash line with 24 long balls, 41 steals, 66 RBI, 99 runs scored, 26 doubles and eight triples through 132 contests.