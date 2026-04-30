Carroll went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Brewers.

Carroll also struck out three times, but he made up for it with a ninth-inning homer, going back-to-back with Ketel Marte to pad the Diamondbacks' lead. This was just the second multi-hit effort over Carroll's last eight games, a span in which he's 6-for-27 (.222) with two extra-base hits, two RBI and two stolen bases. The outfielder has been in the No. 3 hole over the last five contests, but it doesn't appear that move down from the two-spot has worked all that well yet. Overall, Carroll is batting .284 with a .947 OPS, four homers, 18 RBI, 19 runs scored, four stolen bases, six doubles and four triples over 27 games, so he still offers plenty of quality across the board.