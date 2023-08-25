Carroll went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 3-2 win against the Reds on Thursday.

Carroll provided the biggest hit of the contest, smacking a two-run shot to right field in the eighth inning to give Arizona a one-run lead. The rookie star had gone 27 games without a long ball coming into the contest, with 17 of his 23 hits during that span going for a single. Carroll has struggled through much of August but is suddenly coming on strong, slashing .529/.526/.765 with four runs, five RBI and a stolen base over his past five games.