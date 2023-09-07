X-rays on Carroll's right wrist injury came back negative, and Arizona manager Torey Lovullo plans to play the outfielder Thursday, MLB.com reports.

Carroll was hit by a pitch on the wrist in the fourth inning but stayed in the game to run the bases before being replaced defensively in the fifth. Lovullo's comments came after the game, and whether or not Carroll is in the lineup for the series opener against the Cubs may depend on how the outfielder feels after an overnight.