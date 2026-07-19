Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Departs with injury Sunday

Carroll was removed from Sunday's contest against the Cardinals in ninth inning with an undisclosed injury, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Carroll was spotted grimacing after striking out swinging in his fourth at-bat of the day in the seventh inning, and he was replaced at the plate by Jorge Barrosa with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Carroll finished his day having gone 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts, and more information on the exact diagnosis of his injury will likely be provided in the near future.