Carroll was placed on Double-A Amarillo's COVID-19 related injured list Tuesday, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports.
News about Carroll's placement on the IL came to light Wednesday but details were sketchy. The outfielder had been away from the team to undergo dental work but wound up testing positive, which delayed the procedure, according to Arizona farm director Jesse Barfield. It's uncertain when Carroll can return or the exact nature of the dental procedure which could extend recovery time.
