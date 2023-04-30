Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters that Carroll left Saturday's win over the Rockies with a left knee contusion and is considered day-to-day, Jesse Friedman of PHNX Sports reports.

"We dodged a bullet," Lovullo said. Carroll collided hard with the left-field fence while chasing down a double off the bat off Ryan McMahon, and he looked to be in significant pain before walking off the field. Carroll may miss Sunday's finale against the Rockies, but it does appear he's avoided a significant injury. Fantasy GMs can let out a sigh of relief.