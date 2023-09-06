Carroll was diagnosed with a right wrist contusion following his exit from Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Carroll got struck by pitches in two of his three plate appearances, and it was a fourth-inning Gavin Hollowell fastball to the wrist that ultimately knocked him out of the contest. He finished 0-for-1 with two runs scored and should be considered day-to-day leading into the Diamondbacks' upcoming four-game series against the Cubs, which begins Thursday night at Wrigley Field.