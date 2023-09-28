Carroll went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the White Sox.

Carroll's two-run double highlighted a three-run third inning that powered Arizona to victory. The leading candidate for NL Rookie of the Year, Carroll has been pivotal during an 8-2 stretch, which have the Diamondbacks on the brink of the playoffs. He's batting .364 (16-for-44) with four extra-base hits, seven RBI, four steals and 11 runs scored over the last 10 games.