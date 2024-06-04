Carroll is starting in center field and batting eighth Monday night against the Giants, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Carroll's struggles at the dish have continued, as he's slashing .205/.289/.333 over his last 10 contests. Skipper Torey Lovullo noted that he'll likely bump Carroll down in the order against lefties moving forward, per Weiner. This change clears the way for Gabriel Moreno to move into the No. 2 spot in the order Monday evening.