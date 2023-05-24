Carroll went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Philadelphia.

Carroll delivered the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning to setup Arizona's fourth straight win. After returning from injury and finishing out a homestand on a 2-for-22 stretch, Carroll's bat came alive during the Diamondbacks' current road trip. The outfielder is 9-for-27 (.333) with five extra-base hits, eight walks, six RBI, three steals and six runs over eight games.