Carroll was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rockies after taking a pitch off his right wrist, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Gavin Hollowell struck him with a 93.7 mph fastball in the bottom of the fourth inning. Carroll ran for himself and raced home on an RBI single from Alek Thomas, but he was replaced in the Diamondbacks' outfield before the top of the fifth. The 23-year-old NL Rookie of the Year frontrunner finished the day 0-for-1 with two HBPs and two runs scored. Consider him day-to-day while Arizona's medical staff evaluates the situation.