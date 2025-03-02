Carroll was removed from Sunday's spring game against the Rangers due to lower-back tightness.
Carroll batted leadoff and started in right field Sunday, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout before exiting with the injury. The severity of the issue isn't yet known, and the 24-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
