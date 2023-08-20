Carroll went 5-for-9 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI across both games of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Padres.

The rookie was also caught stealing for only the fifth time this year in 42 attempts, but otherwise Carroll got the job done at the top of the order for the Diamondbacks. The 22-year-old has reached base safely in nine of his last 10 games and could be coming out of his second-half slump, but he's still showing signs of fatigue as he approaches the end of his first full season in the majors -- Carroll hasn't homered in 25 straight games, slashing .233/.320/.322 over that stretch with six RBI, eight steals and 15 runs.