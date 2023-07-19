Carroll went 2-for-5 with a triple, three runs scored, two RBI and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 16-13 win over Atlanta.

The rookie's speed even came into play when he didn't get a hit -- after swinging at a wild pitch third strike in the second inning, Carroll wound up at third base after Sean Murphy's throw sailed wide of first baseman Matt Olson. Carroll's up to 28 steals on the season in 31 attempts, to go along with 18 homers, 50 RBI, 67 runs and a .900 OPS through 90 games.