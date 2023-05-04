Carroll (knee) entered Wednesday's game as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and batted twice. He singled to start a five-run rally, scored a run, then struck out to end the inning.

Carroll was held out of the starting lineup after running in the outfield prior to the game, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Coaches and trainers watched the running session, suggesting it was a test for his return. Manager Torey Lovullo opted to hold the outfielder out for one more game, but the skipper gave him a soft return as a pinch hitter. With the Diamondbacks off Thursday, Carroll likely return as a starter Friday against the Nationals.