Carroll is not in the lineup Wednesday versus the Mets.
Carroll will grab some mental and physical rest after going 0-for-10 with two strikeouts over the first two games of the Diamondbacks' four-game series at Citi Field. Lourdes Gurriel, Jake McCarthy and Tommy Pham are starting across the outfield Wednesday.
