Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Carroll is simply getting the night off Tuesday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
An incorrect initial lineup was sent out, raising concerns that Carroll had been scratched, but Lovullo explained later that this had always been a planned day of rest for the dynamic young outfielder. Alek Thomas is covering center field and batting ninth Tuesday against the Cardinals.
