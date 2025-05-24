Carroll isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Carroll isn't typically one to sit down against left-handed starters, but he'll be on the bench for Saturday's matchup against southpaw Matthew Liberatore. Lourdes Gurriel, Tim Tawa and Randal Grichuk will start across the outfield while Carroll rests.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Swats homer in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Steals two more bases Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Swipes bag in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Swats pair of homers in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: On base four times in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Reaches 10-homer mark•