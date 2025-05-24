default-cbs-image
Carroll isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Carroll isn't typically one to sit down against left-handed starters, but he'll be on the bench for Saturday's matchup against southpaw Matthew Liberatore. Lourdes Gurriel, Tim Tawa and Randal Grichuk will start across the outfield while Carroll rests.

