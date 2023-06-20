Carroll went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run in Monday's 9-1 rout of Milwaukee.

Carroll put the icing on the cake of a big Arizona victory with his solo shot in the ninth inning. The long ball was his second in three games and his 16th overall this season. Carroll continues to stake his claim as one of the game's most electric players. He and Ronald Acuna are the only major-leaguers who have tallied at least 15 homers and 15 thefts so far this season.